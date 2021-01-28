Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,039,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

PLUG stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

