Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.