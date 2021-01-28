Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,832 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

