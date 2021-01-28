Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 384,035 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 384,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.