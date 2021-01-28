Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 220,456 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,456 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 139,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

