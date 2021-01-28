Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 286,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

