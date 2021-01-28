Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

