Aries Wealth Management Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

