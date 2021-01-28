Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.49 on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

