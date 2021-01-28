Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.