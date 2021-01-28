Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.