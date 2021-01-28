ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 3,598,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,137,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

