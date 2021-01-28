Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $18,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

