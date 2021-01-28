ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $21.01 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.