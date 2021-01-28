Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Trading Down 5.7%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.21 and last traded at $127.96. 2,273,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,073,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.