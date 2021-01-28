AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,916. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

