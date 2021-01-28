Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $136.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $136.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Apple stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

