Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.47. 2,308,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,761,492. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

