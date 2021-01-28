Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209,742 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $426,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

