Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 1,439,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,630. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

