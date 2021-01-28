Apollo Investment (AINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $802.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

