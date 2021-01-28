Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of APOG opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

