Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading Down 7.2%

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $288.01 and last traded at $290.17. Approximately 3,043,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,253,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.52.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.70.

The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

