Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading Down 7.2%

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $288.01 and last traded at $290.17. Approximately 3,043,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,253,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.52.
ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.70.
The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
