Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $382.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

Anthem stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

