Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $382.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.
Anthem stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
