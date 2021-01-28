Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Anthem stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.26. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

