Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AR. TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

AR stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

