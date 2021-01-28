Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

