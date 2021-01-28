Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Gap Up to $122.60

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.60, but opened at $129.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $123.47, with a volume of 126,163 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of £221.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.37.

Anglo Pacific Group plc Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

