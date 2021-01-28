ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.