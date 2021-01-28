Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -22.73 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -56.20

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $97.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58% Krystal Biotech N/A -10.72% -10.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in preclinical stage for treating aesthetic skin conditions; KB104 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome; and KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, which is in discovery stage. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

