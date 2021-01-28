Analyzing ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Insurance and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.06%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95% ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.53 $28.64 million $0.95 10.08 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.62 $38.89 million $1.39 8.98

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Heritage Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 522,442 personal residential policies; 2,533 commercial residential policies; and 6,970 commercial general liability policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

