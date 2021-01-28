Analyzing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Moderna and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31% Mymetics -909.49% N/A -52.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moderna and Mymetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 7 9 0 2.39 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.81%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Mymetics.

Risk and Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Mymetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 1,023.48 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -100.47 Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

