Analyzing Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) & DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners -0.43% -1.66% -0.33% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $5.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Brookfield Business Partners pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Business Partners and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than DBM Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and DBM Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.07 $43.00 million $0.62 58.71 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBM Global beats Brookfield Business Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

