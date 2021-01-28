Analyzing BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BOX alerts:

77.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BOX and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $696.26 million 4.11 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -18.80 Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.12 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,702.38

BOX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BOX and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 1 8 0 2.89 Atlassian 0 3 14 0 2.82

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $217.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -9.12% -124.79% -6.89% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, education, and life sciences industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.