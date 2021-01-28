Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $90.17

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.17.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$70.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

