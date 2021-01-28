Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $88.57

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 15,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,887. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.