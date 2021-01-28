Analysts Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

