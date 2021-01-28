Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $58.53

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco by 153.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2,321.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 616,032 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 2,242,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,729. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

