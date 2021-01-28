Analysts Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $44.29

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.98 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

