Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $41.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

