Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$22.62

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$20.90 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.72. The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 billion and a PE ratio of -45.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

