Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.