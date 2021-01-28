Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $29.43

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
