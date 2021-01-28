Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $29.43

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

