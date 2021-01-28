Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $116.05

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.