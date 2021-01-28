Analysts Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target at $14.24

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.16 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 141,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

