Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE AA opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

