Analysts Offer Predictions for 3M’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

