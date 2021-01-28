Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.43. 568,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,174. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.