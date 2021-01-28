Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded up $17.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.03. 24,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,791. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

