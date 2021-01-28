Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.98. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $173.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

